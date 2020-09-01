Sign up
Photo 2353
Spring downunder!
What a happy find for today which is the first day of spring downunder. The honeyeaters are loving the bottle brushes which are flowering now :)
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2651
photos
204
followers
97
following
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st September 2020 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
bottle-brush
,
bush
,
honeyeater
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
don't you just love the honeyeaters 😊
September 1st, 2020
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
September 1st, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Great title and shot!
September 1st, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
That's awesome --- the pose, the flower, and spring! Fav.
September 1st, 2020
