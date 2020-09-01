Previous
Spring downunder! by gilbertwood
Spring downunder!

What a happy find for today which is the first day of spring downunder. The honeyeaters are loving the bottle brushes which are flowering now :)
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Denise Wood

Denise Wood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
don't you just love the honeyeaters 😊
September 1st, 2020  
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
September 1st, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Great title and shot!
September 1st, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
That's awesome --- the pose, the flower, and spring! Fav.
September 1st, 2020  
