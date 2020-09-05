Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2357
Changing guard
It was interesting to see that the coots share the care of their eggs as we witnessed the change over. This was in our Botanical Gardens.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Tags
birds
nest
pond
gardens
coots
Wylie
good to hear there's equity for coots.
September 5th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
It looks like after the switch he/she is counting the eggs :) sweet!
September 5th, 2020
