Changing guard by gilbertwood
It was interesting to see that the coots share the care of their eggs as we witnessed the change over. This was in our Botanical Gardens.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Wylie ace
good to hear there's equity for coots.
September 5th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
It looks like after the switch he/she is counting the eggs :) sweet!
September 5th, 2020  
