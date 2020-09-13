Sign up
Photo 2365
our happy find today :)
On our walk today we finally found the swan family that we had been told was around. They entertained us for half an hour as they came out of the lake, ate, preened and napped - a delight to watch :)
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
2666
photos
205
followers
98
following
Tags
family
,
birds
,
walk
,
lake
,
swans
,
cygnet
Sam
At least you are allowed out and about Ms Denise!! Hope you and your loved ones are safe and well. Maybe we see each other over Summer?? xx
September 13th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
@gigiflower
SOOOOOO lovely to hear from you Sam :) Yes, we in the country are better off than you we can go out for exercise without a time limit - so my sister and I decided for this lockdown we would go for a walk daily on our many varied pathways. It's been 36 days for us so far - hopefully our lockdown decreases a lot more this week. I hope you and hubby are doing ok - it's certainly been a difficult time. I've not seen my family in Melbourne since Feb and the family in Geelong since May!! I certainly will catch up with for a very long nice drink when we can! Thanks for getting in contact :)
September 13th, 2020
Lee-Ann
Beautiful capture. Hope you and Sam
@gigiflower
are doing well in Victoria. At least we can roam around in WA, but I have not seen my family in NSW for 18 months, if we leave WA, we have trouble getting back in. Keep safe.
September 13th, 2020
