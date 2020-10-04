Previous
A strange place to call home by gilbertwood
A strange place to call home

This chestnut teal duck family in this part of the lake that is covered in ink/green algae. It's fascinating to watch them move through it :)
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Peter ace
Great shot of this lovely family, well spotted Denise:)
October 4th, 2020  
Bep
What a lovely duck family!
October 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, my goodness, how can they swim in that?! Gorgeous image.
October 4th, 2020  
Poppo Livy ace
Are they looking for the Blue Billed Duck?
October 4th, 2020  
