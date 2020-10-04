Sign up
A strange place to call home
This chestnut teal duck family in this part of the lake that is covered in ink/green algae. It's fascinating to watch them move through it :)
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th October 2020 10:41am
ducks
birds
lake
algae
Peter
ace
Great shot of this lovely family, well spotted Denise:)
October 4th, 2020
Bep
What a lovely duck family!
October 4th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my goodness, how can they swim in that?! Gorgeous image.
October 4th, 2020
Poppo Livy
ace
Are they looking for the Blue Billed Duck?
October 4th, 2020
