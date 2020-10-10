Previous
Rafferty's photos by gilbertwood
Photo 2392

Rafferty's photos

I have been away with my daughter's family this weekend in Hall's Gap. I tried to capture some portraits of the boys and for a little while Rafferty was choosing his places for photos! They loved being in the bush.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Peter ace
Lovely images of Rafferty posing for his gandma, get in whilst you can they soon grow to old to pose, lol:)
October 11th, 2020  
