Time to leave home! by gilbertwood
Time to leave home!

When you have a closer look you will see that there are 2 legs hanging out of the poor mother's huge pouch - they are not sticks in the bush!
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Denise Wood

Annie D ace
Have helped my daughter hand raise a number of roos and wallabies and those legs look well and truly ready to give mum a rest haha
October 12th, 2020  
