Photo 2394
Time to leave home!
When you have a closer look you will see that there are 2 legs hanging out of the poor mother's huge pouch - they are not sticks in the bush!
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2701
photos
203
followers
99
following
655% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th October 2020 7:17pm
Tags
australia
,
bush
,
joey
,
kangaroo
Annie D
ace
Have helped my daughter hand raise a number of roos and wallabies and those legs look well and truly ready to give mum a rest haha
October 12th, 2020
