Photo 2395
Ready for take off
I was surprised to see a hooded plover on the beach, and then happy to see it raise its wings as I photographed it :)
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2702
photos
203
followers
99
following
Tags
sand
,
bird
,
beach
,
plover
