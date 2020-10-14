Previous
Ducks swimming on our path by gilbertwood
Photo 2396

Ducks swimming on our path

Today we went for a walk along the path beside the Merri river - where we had walked often previously. However the river has bust it banks in several places and the path is closed - and this is 3 days after it's peak!
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, is that from all the rain? Nice capture of the over flowing river.
October 14th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
You have a beautiful place for a walk.
October 14th, 2020  
