Previous
Next
Photo 2396
Ducks swimming on our path
Today we went for a walk along the path beside the Merri river - where we had walked often previously. However the river has bust it banks in several places and the path is closed - and this is 3 days after it's peak!
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, is that from all the rain? Nice capture of the over flowing river.
October 14th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
You have a beautiful place for a walk.
October 14th, 2020
