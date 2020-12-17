Sign up
Photo 2452
on the eighth day of Christmas
My camera found for me
Eight lorikeets lingering
Seven swallows swinging
Six parrots eating
Five cock-a-toos ..........
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
christmas
,
birds
,
australia
,
lorikeets
,
12-days-of-christmas
Margo
Wow This is a work of art!!
December 17th, 2020
