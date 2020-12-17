Previous
on the eighth day of Christmas by gilbertwood
on the eighth day of Christmas

My camera found for me
Eight lorikeets lingering
Seven swallows swinging
Six parrots eating
Five cock-a-toos ..........
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Margo ace
Wow This is a work of art!!
December 17th, 2020  
