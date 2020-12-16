Previous
Next
on the seventh day of Christmas by gilbertwood
Photo 2451

on the seventh day of Christmas

My camera found for me
Seven swallows swinging.
Six parrots eating
Five cock-a-toos..............
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise