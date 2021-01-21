Previous
The magpie feeders by gilbertwood
Photo 2487

The magpie feeders

Every morning while they were here, the grandchildren had to go out and feed the magpies when they came up to the door :)
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
