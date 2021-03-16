Sign up
Photo 2521
Terns en masse
This is a close up of some of the terns that were in yesterday's photo - just so many!!
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2841
photos
205
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th March 2021 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
terns
