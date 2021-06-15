Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2575
One legged headless tree ducks!
Aka a pair of chestnut teals strangely in a tree :)
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2898
photos
200
followers
98
following
705% complete
View this month »
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th June 2021 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
ducks
,
birds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! great title !!
June 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close