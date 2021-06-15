Previous
One legged headless tree ducks! by gilbertwood
Photo 2575

One legged headless tree ducks!

Aka a pair of chestnut teals strangely in a tree :)
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Denise Wood

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! great title !!
June 15th, 2021  
