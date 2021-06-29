Sign up
Photo 2585
Take them to the bush
What do you do with 3 nine year old grandsons? Take them to the bush and let them explore :)
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th June 2021 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
boys
,
bush
,
grandson
,
tower-hill
