It's been a rainbow type of day by gilbertwood
Photo 2589

It's been a rainbow type of day

With a mix of sun, clouds, wind and rain a rainbow would appear briefly throughout the day. Luckily I found one :)
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
