Photo 2594
A frost survivor
We've had 3 days of frosty mornings (quite unusual this close to the cost) but luckily my camellia was able to survive as it is close to the house wall.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2919
photos
196
followers
98
following
710% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th July 2021 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
frost
,
camellia
