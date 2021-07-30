Previous
Coming out of the barrel by gilbertwood
Coming out of the barrel

The waves were terrific today and the north wind was blowing the spray backwards. Many surfers were out enjoying these conditions. Don't think this one quite made it out!
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Denise Wood

Poppo Livy ace
It's a barrel Denise. So great shot of this barrel. He looks like he should make it out OK
July 30th, 2021  
Denise Wood ace
@terryliv Ok! I'd better change the title now :)
July 30th, 2021  
Diana ace
And here I thought it was a tunnel! Fabulous action shot.
July 30th, 2021  
