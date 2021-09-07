Previous
In the pink of things! by gilbertwood
In the pink of things!

Found this honeyeater in my mum's bucket of bulbs that I've had for 19 years! I've forgotten the name of the plant - yet again :)
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Denise Wood

Babs ace
The honeyeater is having a feast on the flowers. I have no idea what they plant is called but it looks so interesting.
September 7th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting looking flowers, pretty how the honeyeater is seated in that cluster of beauty,
September 7th, 2021  
