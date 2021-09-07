Sign up
Photo 2642
In the pink of things!
Found this honeyeater in my mum's bucket of bulbs that I've had for 19 years! I've forgotten the name of the plant - yet again :)
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
plant
flowers
bird
honeyeater
Babs
The honeyeater is having a feast on the flowers. I have no idea what they plant is called but it looks so interesting.
September 7th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
Interesting looking flowers, pretty how the honeyeater is seated in that cluster of beauty,
September 7th, 2021
