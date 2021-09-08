Sign up
Photo 2643
You looking at me?
I was amused how the lorikeet tilted his head to look at me while I took his photo :)
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
7
365
Canon EOS 80D
7th September 2021 10:02am
bird
australia
lorikeet
