Previous
Next
Can you see my blue legs? by gilbertwood
Photo 2644

Can you see my blue legs?

I'm intrigued to watch bees and wonder how they store the pollen on their legs. Keeps me amused while in lockdown!
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
great action!
September 10th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful! Fav.
September 10th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
This is an amazing closeup. Beautiful.
September 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise