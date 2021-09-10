Sign up
Photo 2644
Can you see my blue legs?
I'm intrigued to watch bees and wonder how they store the pollen on their legs. Keeps me amused while in lockdown!
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
3
4
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2974
photos
200
followers
98
following
Tags
flower
,
bee
Wylie
ace
great action!
September 10th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful! Fav.
September 10th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
This is an amazing closeup. Beautiful.
September 10th, 2021
