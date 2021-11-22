Previous
Next
Merry Christmas from Downunder by gilbertwood
Photo 2715

Merry Christmas from Downunder

I have just spent the weekend with these 3 grandchildren in Geelong. I have been getting a Christmas photo each year, but as these 3 are getting older we had to be more challenging!
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
743% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Great fun capture Denise just can’t beat playing with the grandchildren they make wonderful subjects for photography:)
November 22nd, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Brilliant- love this! 😁
November 22nd, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Are you just warming up for your 12 days of Christmas Denise?
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise