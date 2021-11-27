Previous
And then there were five :) by gilbertwood
And then there were five :)

Finally our friend from Melbourne is visiting and we have five brolly girls together once again! It has been over two years since we have all been together - much champagne will be flowing tonight when we go out for dinner :)
27th November 2021

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Denise Wood
Diana
How wonderful to see you all together again, wishing you lot's of fun!
November 27th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
So wonderful for you all -- Enjoy !! A lovely shot - fav
November 27th, 2021  
