Help!!
Help!!

What a sight this was when I lifted the lid! These cabbage patch kids looked like they were pleading to get out. I'm pleased to report all have survived and are now clean and dressed and ready for sale in the charity shop :)
3rd March 2022

Denise Wood

gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Annie D
hahahahaha oh this gave me a good laugh
March 3rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman
Great image and very funny!!!
March 3rd, 2022  
julia
Ha.. scary.. poor kids.. 👶
March 3rd, 2022  
