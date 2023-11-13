Previous
Would you trust this builder?

I've been away lots lately, driving around the state- but I just had to stop when I saw this!! Obviously not a lot of thought into the placement of their building advertising board. Certainly made me smile :)
PhotoCrazy ace
Hahaha!
November 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha brilliant
November 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Oh! Well spotted. Love it!
November 16th, 2023  
Jesika
Well, it definitely IS “another” quality, just not the best…
November 16th, 2023  
