Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2796
Would you trust this builder?
I've been away lots lately, driving around the state- but I just had to stop when I saw this!! Obviously not a lot of thought into the placement of their building advertising board. Certainly made me smile :)
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2796
photos
146
followers
87
following
766% complete
View this month »
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th November 2023 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
advertisement
PhotoCrazy
ace
Hahaha!
November 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha brilliant
November 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Oh! Well spotted. Love it!
November 16th, 2023
Jesika
Well, it definitely IS “another” quality, just not the best…
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close