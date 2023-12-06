Sign up
Photo 2800
It's that time of the year again!
Raff and Sulli came around yesterday to release the Christmas bears (many musical) from their suitcase in the cupboard. It's become an annual event.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2800
photos
144
followers
86
following
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
6th December 2023 4:16pm
Tags
christmas
,
boys
,
bears
,
grandsons
