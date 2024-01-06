Sign up
Photo 2807
Wet, wet, wet.......and it's summer!
We.ve had flooding rains in many parts of Australia - and it's the middle of summer! In 24 hours we had 76 mls of rain, but luckily for us no major flooding. Sadly in central Victoria there are many towns fighting flooding.
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2807
photos
143
followers
85
following
Tags
flower
,
rain
,
wet
