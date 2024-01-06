Previous
Wet, wet, wet.......and it's summer! by gilbertwood
We.ve had flooding rains in many parts of Australia - and it's the middle of summer! In 24 hours we had 76 mls of rain, but luckily for us no major flooding. Sadly in central Victoria there are many towns fighting flooding.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
