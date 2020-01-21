Sign up
Photo 1285
Wymondham Abbey
Wymondham Abbey, Norfolk. It was still a little misty. A lovely old building but, like so many old buildings, there are modern additions, plastic signs etc.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
352% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
22nd January 2020 8:48am
Tags
norfolk
,
abbey
,
wymondham
