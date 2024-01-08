Previous
Next
The Bride and Groom by gillian1912
Photo 1742

The Bride and Groom

My elder daughter Sarah and her new husband Stefan.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise