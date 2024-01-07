Previous
Sister of the Bride by gillian1912
Photo 1741

Sister of the Bride

My younger daughter Rachel at the hotel venue for the wedding of her sister Sarah.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
JackieR ace
Lovely candid. May we see a photo of you please???
February 2nd, 2024  
Gillian Brown
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I will try. Unfortunately the arranged photographer failed to show up so it was down to guests with mobile phones to take a few snaps.
February 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
@gillian1912 oh how disappointing! Hope you had a fabulous day xx
February 2nd, 2024  
