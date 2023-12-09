Sign up
Wedding Outfit
I made myself a dress to wear to my Daughter Sarah’s wedding in early January.
I only made the dress. The navy lace jacket was a £10 bargain I bought in the sales.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Tags
dress
,
sewing
