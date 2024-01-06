Previous
Looking Smart
Looking Smart

My husband Jim and grandson Jamie at the hotel venue in King’s Lynn for my daughter’s wedding.

Grandson Jamie gave his Mum away and was a witness. He was very nervous but played his role admirably.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Gillian Brown

