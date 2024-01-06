Sign up
Photo 1740
Looking Smart
My husband Jim and grandson Jamie at the hotel venue in King’s Lynn for my daughter’s wedding.
Grandson Jamie gave his Mum away and was a witness. He was very nervous but played his role admirably.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Tags
jim
,
wedding
,
jamie
