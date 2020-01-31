Sign up
Concentration
The decorating is finished and my husband Jim (and Jasper the cat) is back in situ in our third bedroom/computer room. Trying out his new computer chair.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Gillian Brown
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
4
1
365
iPhone 6
31st January 2020 10:37am
Tags
jim
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 31st, 2020
