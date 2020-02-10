Previous
Moonlight by gillian1912
Moonlight

St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich.
This church always looks lovely, lit up at night.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Gillian Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and a very dramatic capture ! fav
February 10th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Nice shot of this lovely church
February 10th, 2020  
