Photo 1314
Asleep
There are 4 different blanket/quilts for Jasper to lie on at our caravan but he’s sleeping on the seat, between 2 covers. He was fast asleep as he didn’t even notice me sneaking up on him with my phone.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Gillian Brown
ace
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
3
365
iPhone 6
27th February 2020 4:27pm
Tags
cat
,
jasper
