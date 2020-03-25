Previous
Stay At Home Day 2 by gillian1912
Stay At Home Day 2

Today we had a sort out of a kitchen cupboard and found 7 kitchen rolls, pasta, rice, soup and porridge oats.

My husband got out the matchstick kit he received for his recent birthday and Jasper the cat immediately appeared to assist him.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Gillian Brown

