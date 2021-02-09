Previous
Jasper by gillian1912
Photo 1426

Jasper

Jasper had already run out into the back garden and got snow on him. Uncertain about going outside again.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw bless him , he is so unsure of the white cold world outside !
February 10th, 2021  
