Craft Bag by gillian1912
Photo 1442

Craft Bag

I made myself a new craft bag to keep my cross stitch in. Lots of pockets and It’s the first time I’ve attempted a central zip pocket and I’m pleased with the result.

Tutorial by Debbie Sharpe on YouTube.

19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Gillian Brown

gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
