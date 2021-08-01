Previous
Next
Seat Cushion by gillian1912
Photo 1475

Seat Cushion

My husband is currently painting an old chair which we’ve had for 40 years. I wanted to make a new cover for the seat cushion and made this one from some colourful material I’ve had for years.

Standing on its end awaiting the chair.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
Looks so nice and bright. inviting you to sit down
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise