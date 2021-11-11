Previous
Christmas Cross Stitch by gillian1912
Christmas Cross Stitch

I have been cross stitching little Christmas designs. They are made for cards but I think recipients would probably just throw them away after Christmas so I am going to turn them into tree decorations.
11th November 2021

Gillian Brown

