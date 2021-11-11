Sign up
Photo 1500
Christmas Cross Stitch
I have been cross stitching little Christmas designs. They are made for cards but I think recipients would probably just throw them away after Christmas so I am going to turn them into tree decorations.
11th November 2021
11th Nov 21
