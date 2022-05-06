Previous
Next
Cushions by gillian1912
Photo 1537

Cushions

I have a number of small cross stitch projects which I’d done over the last few months. I decided to incorporate them into two new cushion covers I made.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a fabulous collection
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise