Photo 1537
Cushions
I have a number of small cross stitch projects which I’d done over the last few months. I decided to incorporate them into two new cushion covers I made.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1540
photos
31
followers
38
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
sewing
,
cushions
,
“cross
,
stitch”
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous collection
June 18th, 2022
