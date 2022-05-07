Sign up
Photo 1538
New Kitchen Blind
Well, not so new. I bought this roller blind several years ago when we were planning to decorate the kitchen. Didn’t get done so the roller blind has been in its wrapping.
The kitchen has now been painted in a pale green colour and the roller blind is up.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
blind
Cherrill
Great choice. We recently decorated our kitchen and the roller blind was the most difficult thing to choose!! So many designs and fittings!
June 18th, 2022
