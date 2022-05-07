Previous
New Kitchen Blind by gillian1912
Photo 1538

New Kitchen Blind

Well, not so new. I bought this roller blind several years ago when we were planning to decorate the kitchen. Didn’t get done so the roller blind has been in its wrapping.

The kitchen has now been painted in a pale green colour and the roller blind is up.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Gillian Brown

Cherrill
Great choice. We recently decorated our kitchen and the roller blind was the most difficult thing to choose!! So many designs and fittings!
June 18th, 2022  
