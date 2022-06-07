Previous
Gran’s Dresser by gillian1912
Gran’s Dresser

My 97 year old mother became unwell in late April and was taken into hospital. She was discharged from there into a care home which is where she still is. She is very confused and I can’t see her ever going home.

We have been at her flat, trying to sort out some things. This dresser belonged to my grandmother. She had it made. I can remember it in her house in Cornwall when I was a child in the 1950/60’s. I remember Gran having 2 of those big white Staffordshire dog ornaments sitting in the top. I don’t know what happened to them but the dresser has been in my mother’s possession for the past 40 years.
