Previous
Next
Turkish Van by gillian1912
Photo 1540

Turkish Van

This is Claude who is a deaf white Turkish Van cat. He normally lives with our daughter in a 6th floor town centre flat. Claude is staying with us for a few days while our daughter is away. He has been exploring our garden.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh what does Jasper think of this gorgeous interloper??
June 18th, 2022  
Kissukka
He's lovely. I bet he loves the green grass!
June 18th, 2022  
Gillian Brown
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jasper isn’t keen. He has tried making friends with Claude but Claude isn’t having any of it. We keep them apart. Claude has long claws and I don’t want a huge vet bill if he launches himself at Jasper.
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise