Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1540
Turkish Van
This is Claude who is a deaf white Turkish Van cat. He normally lives with our daughter in a 6th floor town centre flat. Claude is staying with us for a few days while our daughter is away. He has been exploring our garden.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1540
photos
31
followers
38
following
421% complete
View this month »
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
claude
JackieR
ace
Oooh what does Jasper think of this gorgeous interloper??
June 18th, 2022
Kissukka
He's lovely. I bet he loves the green grass!
June 18th, 2022
Gillian Brown
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jasper isn’t keen. He has tried making friends with Claude but Claude isn’t having any of it. We keep them apart. Claude has long claws and I don’t want a huge vet bill if he launches himself at Jasper.
June 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close