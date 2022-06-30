Previous
What’s Going On by gillian1912
What’s Going On

I had the feeling I’d interrupted something here!

My grandson Jamie and my cat Jasper at the caravan.
Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
