Abbey Gardens by gillian1912
Photo 1543

Abbey Gardens

My mother died on Monday 4th July. As she died in a hospital in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, I had to travel there today to register her death.

I haven’t been to the town for a long time so had a wander around the Abbey Gardens while waiting for my appointment time.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Sorry for you loss Gillian.

BSE is my home town, the Abbey Gardens are looking fabulous
July 7th, 2022  
Gillian Brown
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie. BSE has changed a lot since I last went there about 20 years ago. There’s a shopping precinct I’d never seen before where I think the bus station used to be. Woolworths and Debenhams have both gone 🤣🤣

Mum lived at Thetford but the ambulance took her over the border into the West Suffolk Hospital so I had to go to Bury Register Office.
July 7th, 2022  
