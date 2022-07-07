Sign up
Photo 1543
Abbey Gardens
My mother died on Monday 4th July. As she died in a hospital in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, I had to travel there today to register her death.
I haven’t been to the town for a long time so had a wander around the Abbey Gardens while waiting for my appointment time.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
Tags
st
,
garden
,
suffolk
,
abbey
,
“bury
,
edmunds”
JackieR
ace
Sorry for you loss Gillian.
BSE is my home town, the Abbey Gardens are looking fabulous
July 7th, 2022
Gillian Brown
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie. BSE has changed a lot since I last went there about 20 years ago. There’s a shopping precinct I’d never seen before where I think the bus station used to be. Woolworths and Debenhams have both gone 🤣🤣
Mum lived at Thetford but the ambulance took her over the border into the West Suffolk Hospital so I had to go to Bury Register Office.
July 7th, 2022
