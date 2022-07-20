Previous
The End of An Era by gillian1912
Photo 1548

We have been clearing out my late Mum’s flat to hand back to the landlord. She had lived there for 15 years and it seemed so sad to hand over the keys and realise that I won’t be going there any more.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Gillian Brown

