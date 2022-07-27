Sign up
Photo 1548
Amusement Arcade
My daughter Rachel in the amusements at Hunstanton. We had saved up a pot of 2p coins to gamble with. About £1 worth between us. We are not big time gamblers!
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
