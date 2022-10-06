Sign up
Photo 1590
Ally Pally
Entrance lobby at Alexandra Palace. This was taken in late afternoon and makes it look quiet. We were there for the Knitting and Stitching Show which was very busy.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
