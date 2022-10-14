Previous
Church Walk by gillian1912
Photo 1598

Church Walk

I walked back from town today via Church Walk. Parallel to the main road but quieter and more scenic.

The avenue of lime trees was planted to commemorate the coronation of Edward VII in 1902.
Gillian Brown

Gillian Brown
