Toile

I plan to make a couple of simple summer dresses. I bought a pattern by Tilly & the Buttons (Tilly was a contestant on the first series of The Great British Sewing Bee). I wasn’t sure on the sizing of her patterns so decided to make up a practice one first. This is made from an old duvet cover. It’s a bit too see through to wear as a dress but I may wear it as a nightie.



I think I may go down a size for the actual dresses when I make them and add a couple of inches to the length.